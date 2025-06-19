Central China New Life Ltd. Updates Final Dividend Payment Date

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Central China New Life Ltd. ( (HK:9983) ) has provided an announcement.

Central China New Life Ltd. announced an update regarding its final cash dividend for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company has delayed the payment date of the dividend, which is set at HKD 0.0736 per share, to July 4, 2025. This update may impact stakeholders’ expectations regarding the company’s financial distributions.

More about Central China New Life Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 572,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.49B

See more data about 9983 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

