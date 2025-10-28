Centerra Gold Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centerra Gold ( (TSE:CG) ) has issued an update.

Centerra Gold Inc. released its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2025, showing a strong financial position with total assets increasing to $2.69 billion from $2.27 billion at the end of 2024. The company’s financial performance reflects solid operational management, with significant growth in current assets and shareholders’ equity, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders and potential for future expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CG) stock is a Buy with a C$13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centerra Gold stock, see the TSE:CG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CG is a Neutral.

Centerra Gold’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, tempered by pressure on profitability margins and cash flow conversion. Technical indicators show positive momentum, while valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. The earnings call provided a balanced view of strong production and strategic initiatives against operational challenges.

More about Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold production. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is involved in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,415,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.17B

