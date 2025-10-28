Centaurus Metals Expands Exploration Portfolio with Rio Novo Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Centaurus Metals Limited ( (AU:CTM) ) has provided an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has acquired the Rio Novo Copper-Gold Project, strategically located adjacent to its existing Boi Novo Project in Brazil’s Carajás Mineral Province. This acquisition expands Centaurus’ landholding to approximately 75km², enhancing its exploration potential in a region renowned for its mineral wealth. The Rio Novo Project, which has shown promising initial drilling results, remains largely unexplored, offering significant opportunities for new discoveries. Centaurus plans to integrate Rio Novo into its broader exploration strategy, aiming to rapidly identify high-priority drill targets. The acquisition aligns with Centaurus’ growth strategy and strengthens its position in the copper-gold exploration sector, while also advancing its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centaurus Metals Limited stock, see the AU:CTM Stock Forecast page.

More about Centaurus Metals Limited

Centaurus Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company is actively involved in the Carajás Mineral Province in Brazil, a region known for its rich deposits of iron, copper, nickel, and gold. Centaurus is also advancing its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,496,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$247.6M

Find detailed analytics on CTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue