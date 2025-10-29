Centaur Media Advances Capital Return Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Centaur Media ( (GB:CAU) ) has provided an update.

Centaur Media PLC has announced progress in its plan to return capital to shareholders, with a tender offer being the preferred method due to its cost-effectiveness and fairness. The company anticipates returning up to £64 million to shareholders, with the process expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CAU) stock is a Hold with a £43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centaur Media stock, see the GB:CAU Stock Forecast page.

Centaur Media’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its challenging financial performance and valuation concerns due to ongoing losses. The technical analysis shows positive momentum, but the overbought RSI suggests caution. The attractive dividend yield provides some support to the score.

More about Centaur Media

Centaur Media PLC is a company incorporated in England and Wales, operating in the media industry. It focuses on providing business information, events, and marketing solutions, catering primarily to professionals and businesses seeking insights and guidance in various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 714,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £60.86M

