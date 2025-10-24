Cenntro Electric Receives Nasdaq Extension for Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cenntro Inc., a leading electric commercial vehicle company, announced it has been granted an additional 180-day extension by Nasdaq to meet the minimum $1.00 closing bid price requirement for continued listing. This extension, which lasts until April 20, 2026, follows a previous notification on April 25, 2025, about non-compliance due to the stock price being below $1.00 for thirty consecutive business days. The company plans to take necessary measures, including a potential reverse stock split, to regain compliance. The extension does not immediately affect the trading of Cenntro’s stock, which continues under the symbol ‘CENN’.

Spark’s Take on CENN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CENN is a Neutral.

Cenntro Electric Group’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and concerning valuation. The company faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and negative profitability metrics. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing on the stock. The negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns, making the stock less attractive to investors.

More about Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro (NASDAQ: CENN) is a pioneering maker and provider of electric commercial vehicles (ECVs). Cenntro’s purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of commercial applications inclusive of its line of class 1 to class 4 trucks. Cenntro is building a globalized supply-chain, as well as the manufacturing, distribution, and service capabilities for its innovative and reliable products. Cenntro continues to evolve its products capabilities through advanced battery, powertrain, and smart driving technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,731,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.77M

