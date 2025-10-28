Cenntro Electric Group’s New Convertible Note Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cenntro Electric Group ( (CENN) ) has provided an update.

Cenntro Inc. and About Investment Pte. Ltd. entered into an exchange agreement on October 23, 2025, involving a senior secured convertible note initially issued in 2022. The agreement resulted in About Pte receiving a new secured convertible promissory note valued at $4,000,000 with an 8% interest rate, maturing on January 19, 2026. This exchange allows About Pte to convert the note into 12,000,000 shares of Cenntro’s common stock, impacting the company’s financial structure and shareholder composition.

Spark’s Take on CENN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CENN is a Neutral.

Cenntro Electric Group’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and concerning valuation. The company faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and negative profitability metrics. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing on the stock. The negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns, making the stock less attractive to investors.

More about Cenntro Electric Group

Average Trading Volume: 6,552,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.13M

