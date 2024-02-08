Cencora Closes Notes Offering, Attracts Investor Interest

Cencora (COR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company successfully closed its offering of the Notes on February 7, 2024, as revealed in a recent news release. This development is expected to generate interest among stock market followers and individual investors looking for the latest updates on corporate financial activities.

