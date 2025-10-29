Cemex Reports Modest Growth in Q3 2025 Earnings

Cemex Sab De Cv ( (CX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cemex Sab De Cv presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cemex Sab De Cv is a global building materials company that produces, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates, primarily operating in the construction industry with a significant presence in various regions worldwide.

Cemex’s third-quarter earnings report for 2025 highlights a modest increase in consolidated net sales, reaching $4.2 billion, marking a 2% growth compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to positive market dynamics in regions such as EMEA, South, Central America, and the Caribbean, alongside improvements in Mexico and the U.S.

Key financial metrics reveal a 16% increase in operating EBITDA on a like-to-like basis, reaching $882 million, supported by double-digit growth in EMEA, Mexico, and South, Central America, and the Caribbean. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 20.8%, the highest for a third quarter since 2020. Additionally, free cash flow from operations surged by 190% to $539 million, and total debt decreased by 10% year-over-year.

Regionally, Cemex experienced varied performance. In Mexico, operating EBITDA grew by 11% due to higher prices and a leaner cost base. The U.S. achieved record third-quarter operating EBITDA margins, driven by cost efficiencies and price increases. EMEA saw significant growth in operating EBITDA and margins, with strong demand in Eastern Europe and Spain. Meanwhile, South, Central America, and the Caribbean benefited from operational improvements and favorable market conditions.

Looking ahead, Cemex remains focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and capitalizing on regional market opportunities. The company aims to sustain its growth trajectory by leveraging its strategic initiatives, such as Project Cutting Edge, and participating in infrastructure and housing projects across its key markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue