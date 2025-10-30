Cementos Pacasmayo Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a. ( (CPAC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cementos Pacasmayo S.a.a. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a leading cement company based in Peru, primarily serving the construction industry with products such as cement, concrete, and precast materials. The company has a strong presence in the northern region of Peru and is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation in construction solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Cementos Pacasmayo reported a notable increase in sales volume and revenue, driven by heightened demand for infrastructure projects and bagged cement. The company’s net income rose by 14.4% compared to the same period last year, reflecting improved operating income and reduced interest expenses.

Key financial highlights include a 10.9% increase in revenues and a 3.9% rise in consolidated EBITDA, despite a slight decrease in EBITDA margin due to increased personnel expenses. The company’s gross profit saw a 14.4% increase, supported by cost efficiencies and a strategic focus on maximizing production capacity. Cementos Pacasmayo also maintained its leadership position in the Peruvian cement sector, as recognized by the Merco business and leadership ranking.

Looking ahead, Cementos Pacasmayo remains optimistic about capturing future opportunities in Peru’s growing construction and infrastructure sectors. The company continues to focus on sustainable growth, balancing profitability with social and environmental impact, and is committed to enhancing its environmental footprint through initiatives like the Clean Production Agreement with the Ministry of Production of Peru.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue