Cementos Pacasmayo Announces Annual Dividend Distribution

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA ( (CPAC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. announced the approval of an annual cash dividend of S/0.41 per share, totaling S/190,300,410.65, based on retained earnings from 2014 to 2024. This decision, authorized at the Annual Shareholder’s Meeting in March 2025, reflects the company’s solid financial performance over the years. The dividend distribution highlights Cementos Pacasmayo’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may enhance its attractiveness to investors, reinforcing its position in the construction materials industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (CPAC) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cementos Pacasmayo SAA stock, see the CPAC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CPAC is a Outperform.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA receives a strong overall score due to its robust financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic focus on infrastructure projects and consistent dividend policy further enhance its investment appeal. While increased operating expenses present a challenge, the company’s strong profitability and growth prospects mitigate these concerns.

More about Cementos Pacasmayo SAA

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a Peruvian cement company based in the Northern region of Peru. It produces, distributes, and sells cement and related materials such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete, primarily for the construction industry. The company also produces quicklime for mining operations. Cementos Pacasmayo has been operating for over 67 years and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘CPAC’.

Average Trading Volume: 6,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $657.4M

