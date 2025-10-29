CEMATRIX to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Webinar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Cematrix ( (TSE:CEMX) ) is now available.

CEMATRIX Corporation announced it will release its third-quarter financial results for 2025 on November 5, followed by a webinar on November 6 to discuss these results and provide a corporate update. This announcement is significant as it highlights CEMATRIX’s ongoing financial health and operational progress, which is crucial for stakeholders and investors monitoring the company’s growth trajectory in the competitive construction industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CEMX) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cematrix stock, see the TSE:CEMX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CEMX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CEMX is a Neutral.

Cematrix’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its technical analysis and valuation. The stock shows positive technical momentum, but financial performance concerns, particularly in profitability and cash flow, weigh on the score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Cematrix

CEMATRIX Corporation is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. It is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America, offering innovative solutions for geotechnical construction challenges. The company provides applications such as lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, and insulating road subbase. CEMATRIX is an early-stage growth company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, and a strong team, operating through subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

Average Trading Volume: 178,910

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$54.82M

