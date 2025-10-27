Celsius Resources Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Celsius Resources ( (AU:CLA) ) has shared an update.

Celsius Resources Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place in person on November 26, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting materials online and vote by proxy if unable to attend. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation and provides various means for shareholders to engage and vote, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and effective governance.

More about Celsius Resources

Average Trading Volume: 7,776,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.49M

