Celestica Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Raises Outlook

Celestica ( (CLS) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Celestica Inc., a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, has reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and earnings. The company operates in two main segments: Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions, serving diverse markets including aerospace, defense, and communications.

In its latest earnings report, Celestica announced a 28% increase in revenue, reaching $3.19 billion, and a substantial rise in GAAP earnings per share to $2.31, compared to $0.75 in the same quarter last year. The company also achieved an adjusted EPS of $1.58, surpassing its guidance range. This performance is attributed to strong demand in the communications sector and improved operating leverage.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a GAAP earnings from operations margin of 10.2% and an adjusted operating margin of 7.6%. The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment saw a 43% revenue increase, while the Advanced Technology Solutions segment experienced a slight decline. Celestica has raised its 2025 annual outlook, now expecting revenue of $12.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.90, reflecting a positive demand environment.

Looking ahead, Celestica has set an ambitious 2026 outlook with projected revenue of $16 billion and an adjusted EPS of $8.20. The company remains optimistic about continued strong demand from its largest customers, particularly in AI data center infrastructure, supporting its growth trajectory into 2027.

