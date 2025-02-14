Celanese Expands Board, Elects Scott Sutton as Director

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Celanese ( (CE) ) just unveiled an update.

On February 13, 2025, Celanese Corporation’s Board of Directors expanded from 12 to 13 members, electing Scott Sutton as a director effective March 1, 2025. Sutton is a seasoned professional in the chemicals industry, previously holding leadership roles at Olin Corporation and Celanese. He will co-chair the newly established Finance and Business Review Committee, aimed at overseeing the company’s financial health and strategic initiatives, which signals Celanese’s commitment to improving its financial strategy and stakeholder value. Sutton’s election and the committee’s formation are expected to bolster the company’s financial oversight and strategic execution.

More about Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across major industries and consumer applications. The company leverages its chemistry, technology, and commercial expertise to create value, focusing on sustainability and inclusivity. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company with over 12,000 employees worldwide and reported net sales of $10.9 billion in 2023.

YTD Price Performance: -4.56%

Average Trading Volume: 2,495,453

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.14B

