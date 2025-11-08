Celanese Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Celanese ( (CE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Celanese presented to its investors.

Celanese Corporation is a global leader in the chemical and specialty materials industry, known for its innovative solutions across various sectors and commitment to sustainability. In its third quarter earnings report for 2025, Celanese reported a U.S. GAAP diluted loss per share of $12.39, contrasted with an adjusted earnings per share of $1.34. The company generated net sales of $2.4 billion, marking a 4% sequential decline due to reduced volumes and prices. Despite these challenges, Celanese focused on strategic priorities such as cash generation, cost improvements, and growth through differentiated business models. Key highlights include a significant divestiture agreement for the Micromax business and the announcement of a planned closure of the Lanaken acetate tow facility. Financially, Celanese reported an operating loss of $1.3 billion, with adjusted EBIT of $326 million and operating EBITDA of $517 million. The company also achieved a free cash flow of $375 million, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities. Looking ahead, Celanese remains committed to its strategic goals of deleveraging, cost reduction, and sustainable growth, with expectations of continued volume challenges but offset by ongoing cost improvements.

