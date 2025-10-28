Celanese Announces Sale of Micromax Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Celanese ( (CE) ) has shared an update.

On October 28, 2025, Celanese Corporation announced a definitive agreement to sell its Micromax® portfolio to Element Solutions Inc for approximately $500 million. This strategic divestment is aimed at deleveraging Celanese’s balance sheet and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals. The transaction is seen as a milestone for Celanese, while Element Solutions views the acquisition as a strategic fit that enhances its electronics business.

Spark’s Take on CE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CE is a Neutral.

Celanese’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows significant challenges with declining revenue and profitability. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are concerning with a negative P/E ratio. While the earnings call provided some positive strategic insights, weakened demand and inventory challenges remain significant risks.

More about Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. The company employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide and reported net sales of $10.3 billion in 2024. Celanese focuses on sustainability and inclusivity, creating value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 2,114,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.62B

