CEA Industries Acquires 500,000 BNB Tokens

An update from CEA Industries ( (BNC) ) is now available.

On October 21, 2025, CEA Industries announced it has acquired a total of 500,000 BNB tokens, with an average acquisition cost of approximately $870 per BNB, totaling an investment of $435 million. This acquisition positions the company as the world’s largest BNB treasury holder, moving closer to its goal of owning 1% of the total BNB supply by the end of 2025. The announcement comes amid a surge in institutional interest and real-world adoption of BNB, with significant developments such as Coinbase considering BNB for full platform support and China Merchants Bank International tokenizing its USD money market fund on the BNB Chain. Additionally, CEA Industries has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Carly E. Howard and Jon Najarian, enhancing its governance and market presence as it scales its digital asset treasury operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (BNC) stock is a Buy with a $29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CEA Industries stock, see the BNC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BNC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BNC is a Underperform.

CEA Industries is in a precarious financial position with significant challenges in revenue and profitability. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, compounded by poor valuation metrics. Strategic restructuring may be necessary to stabilize the company’s financial health.

More about CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin (BNB). BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

Average Trading Volume: 1,079,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $327M

