CDW Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Growth

CDW ( (CDW) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, CDW Corporation announced its second-quarter earnings for 2025, reporting a 10.2% increase in net sales compared to the same period in 2024, driven by heightened demand for notebooks, mobile devices, software, and data storage solutions. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.625 per common share, reinforcing its commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Despite economic uncertainties, CDW’s diverse portfolio and strategic investments have positioned it to exceed US IT market growth, maintaining its role as a trusted advisor in the technology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (CDW) stock is a Hold with a $245.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CDW stock, see the CDW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CDW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CDW is a Outperform.

CDW’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call significantly contribute to its high overall score. While technical analysis shows mixed signals, the company’s effective management and strategic investments in high-growth areas like cloud and AI bolster its competitive position. Valuation metrics are fair, supporting the overall positive outlook.

More about CDW

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions, catering to business, government, education, and healthcare customers across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 1,121,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.24B

