CDW Announces Leadership Transition to Boost Growth

CDW ( (CDW) ) has issued an announcement.

CDW Corporation has announced a significant leadership transition, with Christina M. Corley stepping into the role of President, International and Vice Chair, focusing on the company’s international growth strategy. Concurrently, Liz Connelly will expand her responsibilities as Chief Commercial Officer to drive U.S. sales and digital solutions. These shifts aim to bolster CDW’s growth, highlighting its commitment to strategic succession planning and leveraging strong leadership to maximize profitability and customer satisfaction.

Find detailed analytics on CDW stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.