C&D International Reports 2024 Annual Results with Revenue Growth Amidst Sales Decline

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a decrease in cumulative contracted sales and gross floor area attributable to shareholders by approximately 25.1% and 24.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company achieved a 6.4% increase in total revenue, reaching approximately RMB142.99 billion, primarily driven by its property development business. However, profit attributable to equity holders decreased by 4.6% to approximately RMB4.80 billion. The board recommended a final dividend of HK$1.2 per share, with an option for shareholders to receive new shares instead of cash.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in property development. The company operates through its group, joint ventures, and associates, focusing on real estate projects and related services.

