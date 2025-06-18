CCT Fortis Holdings Secures Unanimous Shareholder Approval at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from CCT Fortis Holdings Limited ( (HK:0138) ) is now available.

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited held its Annual General Meeting on June 18, 2025, where all proposed ordinary resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders. These resolutions included the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, re-election of directors, authorization of directors’ remuneration, reappointment of auditors, and granting of mandates for share buy-backs and issuance of new shares. The successful passing of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued operational stability and strategic flexibility.

More about CCT Fortis Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 560,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$112M

Learn more about 0138 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.