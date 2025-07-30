CCT Fortis Holdings Completes Disposal of Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CCT Fortis Holdings Limited ( (HK:0138) ) is now available.

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has announced the completion of a connected transaction involving the disposal of its entire equity interests in a target company. As a result of this transaction, the target company will no longer be a subsidiary, and its financial results will not be included in CCT Fortis Holdings Limited’s consolidated financial statements. This strategic move may impact the company’s operational structure and financial reporting, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests.

Average Trading Volume: 372,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$139.2M

