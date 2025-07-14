CCReB Advisors Inc. Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Upward

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CCReB Advisors Inc. ( (JP:276A) ) has shared an announcement.

CCReB Advisors Inc. announced an upward revision of its consolidated earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025. The revisions are attributed to strong performance in its CRE solutions business and the company’s recent listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The dividend per share has been increased to ¥22, including a ¥2 commemorative dividend, reflecting gratitude towards shareholders and stakeholders. The company aims to strengthen its business foundation and enhance its equity base to support growth investments, ensuring stable returns to shareholders.

CCReB Advisors Inc. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on CRE solutions, which include consulting and strategic real estate planning. The company leverages its balance sheet to secure investment opportunities and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market.

Average Trading Volume: 154,487

