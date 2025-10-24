CBRE Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Cbre Group ( (CBRE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cbre Group presented to its investors.

CBRE Group, Inc., a leading global commercial real estate services and investment firm, operates across four main segments: Advisory Services, Building Operations & Experience, Project Management, and Real Estate Investments. The company is renowned for its extensive scale and diverse service offerings, catering to clients in over 100 countries.

In the third quarter of 2025, CBRE Group reported robust financial results, with significant growth in earnings and revenue. The company achieved a 66% increase in GAAP EPS and a 34% rise in Core EPS, alongside a 14% boost in revenue, reaching $10.3 billion. The company’s liquidity also improved, with an increase of nearly $500 million, totaling $5.2 billion.

Key performance metrics highlighted include a 61% increase in GAAP net income to $363 million and a 19% rise in Core EBITDA to $821 million. The company’s Resilient Businesses and Transactional Businesses both saw revenue growth of 14% and 13%, respectively. Notably, global property sales revenue surged by 30%, with strong performances in the Asia Pacific and European regions.

CBRE’s strategic initiatives, such as expanding its scale and integrated solutions, have driven growth in sectors that are either secularly favored or cyclically resilient. The company’s diverse portfolio and strategic acquisitions have positioned it well to capitalize on market opportunities.

Looking ahead, CBRE Group’s management remains optimistic, raising its 2025 Core EPS outlook. The company is poised to continue leveraging its scale and diverse service offerings to drive growth and maintain its leadership position in the commercial real estate sector.

