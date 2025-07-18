Cavendish plc Publishes Annual Report and Announces AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

finnCap Group plc ( (GB:CAV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cavendish plc has announced the release of its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025, which includes the notice for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled to take place at the company’s registered office in London on 16 September 2025. This announcement is significant for shareholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, which are crucial for informed decision-making and engagement at the AGM.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CAV is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects a mixed financial performance with some recovery but ongoing profitability challenges. Technical analysis suggests moderate momentum, while valuation is hampered by a negative P/E ratio but supported by a high dividend yield. Positive corporate events enhance the stock’s potential by demonstrating steady profitability and a favorable market outlook.

Average Trading Volume: 581,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £48.47M

