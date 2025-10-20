CATL Expands Indonesian Operations with $131 Million Equipment and Services Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited Class H ( (HK:3750) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited has announced a significant Equipment and Services Purchase Agreement to support its overseas battery plant in Indonesia. The agreement, involving CATL HK and CATI, outlines the purchase of battery production equipment and related onsite services by CATIB, a connected subsidiary. This strategic move, valued at over $131 million, is expected to enhance CATL’s operational capabilities in Indonesia, potentially strengthening its position in the global battery market. The transactions are subject to reporting and announcement requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules but are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a leading company in the battery industry, primarily focusing on the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company is based in China and has a significant market presence in the global battery manufacturing sector.

