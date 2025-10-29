Caterpillar Reports 10% Sales Increase in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Caterpillar ( (CAT) ).

Caterpillar Inc. reported a 10% increase in third-quarter 2025 sales and revenues, reaching $17.6 billion, compared to $16.1 billion in the same quarter of 2024. Despite the revenue growth driven by higher equipment sales, the company’s profit per share decreased to $4.88 from $5.06 in the previous year, impacted by a higher estimated global annual effective tax rate and a net discrete tax charge. The company deployed $1.1 billion in cash for dividends and share repurchases, maintaining a strong cash position with $7.5 billion at the end of the quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on (CAT) stock is a Hold with a $485.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Caterpillar stock, see the CAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAT is a Outperform.

Caterpillar’s overall stock score of 73 reflects strong technical momentum and a solid financial performance, despite challenges with revenue decline and high leverage. The earnings call provided a mixed outlook, with optimism for future growth tempered by tariff headwinds. The high P/E ratio suggests market confidence but also highlights valuation risks.

More about Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. operates in the heavy machinery and equipment industry, focusing on manufacturing machines, power systems, and locomotives. The company serves end users and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with products including reciprocating and turbine engines.

Average Trading Volume: 3,031,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $245.7B

