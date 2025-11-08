Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners ((CPRX)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call painted a picture of robust financial health, underscored by impressive growth in its key products, FIRDAPSE and AGAMREE. The company reported a solid cash position and an optimistic revenue outlook. However, challenges such as the decline in FYCOMPA revenue due to generic competition and ongoing patent litigation for FIRDAPSE were also highlighted.

Record Revenue Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals achieved a record quarter in Q3 2025, with total revenue reaching $148.4 million, representing a 15.3% increase compared to the previous year. This growth underscores the company’s strong market position and effective business strategies.

Strong FIRDAPSE Performance

FIRDAPSE continued to perform exceptionally well, generating $92.2 million in revenue, which marks a 16.2% year-over-year increase. It remains the only evidence-based approved treatment in the U.S. for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, reinforcing its market dominance.

AGAMREE’s Significant Growth

AGAMREE showed remarkable growth, with net product revenue reaching $32.4 million in Q3 2025, a substantial 115.2% increase from the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a strong 90% patient retention rate and increasing adoption across DMD centers.

Solid Financial Position

Catalyst ended the third quarter of 2025 with a robust cash position of $689.9 million and no debt. This financial strength supports the company’s ability to make strategic investments aimed at long-term growth.

Raised Revenue Guidance

The company has raised its 2025 total revenue guidance to a range of $565 million to $585 million. This upward revision reflects Catalyst’s confidence in its continued strong performance and strategic initiatives in the rare disease market.

FYCOMPA Revenue Decline

FYCOMPA’s revenue experienced a decline, dropping to $23.8 million, a 25.8% decrease year-over-year due to generic competition. The company anticipates continued revenue erosion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ongoing Patent Litigation

Catalyst is currently engaged in patent litigation with Hetero USA, Inc. concerning FIRDAPSE, with a trial date set for March 2026. This ongoing legal battle presents a potential risk to the company’s future revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has set an optimistic tone for the future by raising its 2025 revenue guidance to between $565 million and $585 million. This forecast is supported by the strong performance of its rare disease therapies and strategic market initiatives. The company remains focused on leveraging its financial strength to drive long-term growth and navigate challenges such as generic competition and patent litigation.

In conclusion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call reflects a positive sentiment with strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. Despite facing challenges like generic competition and ongoing litigation, the company is well-positioned for future success, supported by its robust cash position and increased revenue guidance.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement