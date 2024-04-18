Catalyst Metals Director Acquires Shares

Catalyst Metals Limited (AU:CYL) has released an update.

Catalyst Metals Limited has announced a change in director’s interest according to ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, involving an acquisition of 66,666 ordinary shares by Director David Fletcher Jones through an indirect interest held by Sirius Cove Investments Pty Ltd. The transaction, valued at $50,165, occurred on April 18, 2024, altering Jones’s previous holding of 2,000,000 unlisted options.

For further insights into AU:CYL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.