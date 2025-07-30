Castor Maritime Completes Sale and Leaseback of M/V Magic Thunder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Castor Maritime ( (CTRM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Castor Maritime Inc. completed a sale and leaseback transaction for the M/V Magic Thunder, a 2011-built Kamsarmax bulk carrier vessel, with a Japanese counterparty. The transaction, valued at $14.6 million, includes a five-year bareboat charter and a purchase option starting at the end of the second year, potentially enhancing Castor’s financial flexibility and operational strategy.

Spark’s Take on CTRM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTRM is a Neutral.

Castor Maritime scores a 69, driven primarily by its strong valuation with a low P/E ratio, suggesting potential undervaluation. The financial performance is stable due to a strong balance sheet, but operational difficulties are evident in declining revenue and cash flow concerns. Technical analysis shows a neutral trend, providing no strong directional cues.

More about Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. is a diversified global shipping and energy company engaged in asset management, vessel ownership, technical and commercial ship management, and energy infrastructure projects. The company operates a fleet of 9 vessels with a total capacity of 0.6 million dwt and is the majority shareholder of the Frankfurt-listed asset manager MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG.

Average Trading Volume: 57,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $21.93M

