Castle Minerals Expands Exploration Footprint with New Share Issue and Acquisition

Castle Minerals Limited ( (AU:CDT) ) has issued an update.

Castle Minerals Limited has issued over 26 million new ordinary shares, raising capital from sophisticated investors and acquiring Mineralis Ltd, which holds exploration rights on the Côte d’Ivoire – Ghana border. This strategic move enhances Castle’s exploration footprint in a prolific gold region, potentially strengthening its position in the West African gold industry.

More about Castle Minerals Limited

Castle Minerals Limited (ASX: CDT) is a West African gold explorer with a significant presence in northern Ghana and eastern Côte d’Ivoire. The company focuses on gold exploration in the Birimian greenstone belts, known for hosting numerous multi-million-ounce gold mines in the region. Castle Minerals aims to leverage its technical expertise to make new gold discoveries.

Average Trading Volume: 667,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.82M

