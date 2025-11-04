Castle Biosciences Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Castle Biosciences ( (CSTL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Castle Biosciences presented to its investors.

Castle Biosciences, a leading diagnostics company in the dermatologic and gastroenterological sectors, is known for its innovative tests that guide patient care.

In its third quarter of 2025, Castle Biosciences reported strong financial performance with a revenue of $83 million and a significant increase in test report volumes, despite facing challenges from coverage determinations and product discontinuations.

The company saw a 67% increase in non-dermatologic revenue compared to the previous year, and a 36% rise in total test reports for its core revenue drivers, DecisionDx-Melanoma and TissueCypher. However, the company experienced a net loss of $0.5 million, influenced by non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and a decrease in adjusted EBITDA from $21.6 million in the previous year to $9.2 million.

Looking forward, Castle Biosciences has raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $327-335 million, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and the launch of new products like AdvanceAD-Tx, aimed at addressing unmet needs in clinical dermatology.

