Castillo Copper Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Castillo Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NFM) ) has provided an announcement.

Castillo Copper Ltd. has announced a change in the substantial holding of voting securities, with Kevin Das and New Frontier Minerals Limited experiencing a decrease in relevant interest and voting power due to dilution from a new share placement. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic decision-making processes.

More about Castillo Copper Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,377,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.66M

