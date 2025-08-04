Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Preclinical Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cassava Sciences ( (SAVA) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Cassava Sciences announced positive preclinical results from a study evaluating simufilam in a mouse model of TSC-related epilepsy. Conducted in collaboration with the TSC Alliance and PsychoGenics, Inc., the study demonstrated that simufilam attenuated seizure progression with a significant dose-response relationship. These findings support simufilam’s potential as a novel treatment for TSC-related epilepsy, with a clinical study expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas, focused on developing novel treatments for central nervous system disorders, including tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy. The company’s investigational treatments include simufilam, a proprietary oral small molecule believed to modulate the activity of the filamin A protein.

