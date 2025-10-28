Caspin Resources Begins Drilling at Promising Weethalle Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caspin Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CPN) ) has provided an announcement.

Caspin Resources Limited has commenced Phase 1 of its drilling program at the Weethalle Gold Project in New South Wales. The project targets a newly defined 2,000-meter-long geophysical anomaly with potential for high-grade gold mineralization, similar to the 10Moz Hemi deposit. The drilling aims to explore the potential of Intrusion Related Gold Systems, with further targets planned for testing in late 2025 or early 2026. This initiative could significantly enhance Caspin’s position in the gold exploration industry, leveraging the project’s excellent location and access.

More about Caspin Resources Ltd.

Caspin Resources Limited is a company focused on mineral exploration, particularly in the gold and tin sectors. The company is actively engaged in projects that involve drilling and exploration in geologically promising areas, with a focus on regions known for significant mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 822,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.34M

