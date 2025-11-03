Cash Converters Launches $25 Million Equity Raising for Franchise Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Cash Converters International Limited ( (AU:CCV) ).

Cash Converters International Limited has announced a fully underwritten institutional placement and a partially underwritten pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $25 million. The funds will be used to acquire a 29-store franchise network across several Australian regions, aligning with the company’s growth strategy. The entitlement offer is not extended to shareholders outside Australia and New Zealand due to regulatory and cost considerations, impacting ineligible shareholders’ ability to participate.

More about Cash Converters International Limited

Cash Converters International Limited operates in the retail and financial services industry, primarily focusing on second-hand goods and personal finance solutions. The company is known for its pawn broking, personal loans, and retailing of pre-owned items, targeting markets in Australia and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: 40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 801,910

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$218.3M

