Cartica Acquisition Announces Business Combination Agreement

Cartica Acquisition ( (CRTAF) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 24, 2024, Cartica Acquisition Corp entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Nidar Infrastructure Limited and Yotta Data and Cloud Limited. This agreement involves a two-step merger process, where Cartica will first merge with Yotta Data and Cloud Limited, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidar, and then merge into Nidar itself. The completion of this business combination is subject to various conditions and risks, including obtaining shareholder approval and regulatory clearances. The announcement highlights potential impacts on Cartica’s operations and market positioning, though it also notes uncertainties and risks that could affect the transaction’s completion.

More about Cartica Acquisition

Average Trading Volume: 2,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $89.44M

