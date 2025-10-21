Cartesian Therapeutics Eliminates Chief Scientific Officer Role

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cartesian Therapeutics ( (RNAC) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 15, 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. announced the elimination of the Chief Scientific Officer position, leading to the termination of Christopher Jewell, Ph.D., effective November 14, 2025. The company and Dr. Jewell entered into a separation agreement on October 20, 2025, which includes severance payments and benefits in exchange for releasing any claims against the company, reflecting a strategic shift in the company’s operations.

Spark’s Take on RNAC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RNAC is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is heavily influenced by the company’s poor financial performance and weak valuation metrics. The technical analysis also indicates bearish trends, further contributing to the low score. The absence of earnings call insights or notable corporate events leaves these negative factors unmitigated.

More about Cartesian Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 67,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $253.5M

