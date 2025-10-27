CARsgen Therapeutics Launches Long-Term Study on Gene-Modified T-Cell Therapy

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. ((HK:2171)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. has announced a new clinical study titled ‘Long Term Follow-up Observational Study in Patients Treated with Gene-Modified T-Cell Therapy.’ The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and survival benefits for patients who have received CARsgen’s gene-modified T-cell product, focusing on delayed adverse events, vector persistence, and survival time over a 15-year period. This research is significant as it seeks to provide crucial data on the long-term effects of gene-modified T-cell therapies, particularly for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The intervention being tested is Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel, a drug used in gene-modified T-cell therapy. The purpose of this intervention is to assess its long-term safety and efficacy in patients who have previously received the treatment.

The study is designed as an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. This means that the study will follow a group of patients over time to observe outcomes without any intervention from the researchers. The primary purpose is to gather data on the long-term effects of the treatment.

The study is set to begin on February 8, 2025, with the last update also submitted on the same date. These dates are important as they mark the commencement of data collection and the most recent information available about the study’s progress.

From a market perspective, this study could significantly impact CARsgen’s stock performance and investor sentiment. Positive long-term safety and efficacy results could enhance the company’s reputation and competitive position in the gene-modified T-cell therapy market. Investors will be keenly watching for updates, as successful outcomes could lead to increased market share and potential collaborations.

The study is currently not yet recruiting, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

