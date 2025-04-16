CARsgen Therapeutics Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

The latest update is out from CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2171) ).

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 22, 2025, in Shanghai, China. Key agenda items include the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, re-election of several directors, and authorization for the board to fix directors’ remuneration. The meeting will also address the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor and authorize the board to manage share allotments and treasury share transactions. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and operational continuity, potentially impacting its strategic direction and shareholder value.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is positioned within the biopharmaceutical industry, targeting unmet medical needs in cancer treatment.

