Carry Wealth Holdings Shifts Share Registrars for Efficiency

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited (HK:0643) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited is making strategic changes to its share registrar and transfer agents, moving to Conyers Corporate Services in Bermuda and Tricor Investor Services in Hong Kong effective December 2024 and January 2025, respectively. This transition aims to streamline the company’s share registration process and improve service efficiency for investors.

For further insights into HK:0643 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.