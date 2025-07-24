Carry Wealth Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Carry Wealth Holdings Limited ( (HK:0643) ) is now available.

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 28, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year, as well as to discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic decisions, which could impact shareholder value and investor confidence.

More about Carry Wealth Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,807,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$270M

See more data about 0643 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

