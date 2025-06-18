Carry Wealth Holdings Limited Announces New Independent Directors

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Carry Wealth Holdings Limited ( (HK:0643) ) is now available.

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Ms. Chiu Hoi Shan and Ms. Li Qian as independent non-executive directors. Both appointees have confirmed their independence and lack of financial or other interests in the company’s business, ensuring compliance with the Listing Rules and maintaining the board’s integrity.

More about Carry Wealth Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,963,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$189M

