Carry Wealth Holdings Addresses Compliance Breach with Remedial Measures

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited ( (HK:0643) ) has shared an announcement.

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited recently encountered a compliance issue when a subsidiary’s Pledge Agreement was made without the Board’s approval. The agreement, involving a loan of approximately RMB37.7 million, was terminated to resolve non-compliance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The company is implementing remedial measures to enhance internal controls and improve corporate governance communication to prevent similar incidents.

More about Carry Wealth Holdings Limited

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited operates in the garment manufacturing and trading industry, focusing on producing and distributing clothing products. The company’s operations involve securing and managing financial agreements to support its subsidiaries.

YTD Price Performance: -15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 574,285

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$247.5M

