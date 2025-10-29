Carrier Global Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Decline

Carrier Global Corp. ( (CARR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Carrier Global Corp. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Carrier Global Corporation, a leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, specializes in providing innovative climate solutions including temperature control and air quality management, serving various industries worldwide. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Carrier Global Corp. announced a 7% decline in net sales compared to the previous year, with organic sales down by 4%. Despite challenges in the residential sector, the company highlighted strong growth in its commercial HVAC segment in the Americas, which grew by 30%. The company also returned $3 billion to shareholders year-to-date, including $2.4 billion in share repurchases, and announced a new $5 billion share repurchase authorization. Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP EPS of $0.47 and an adjusted EPS of $0.67, both reflecting declines from the previous year. Operating profit was down 29% to $539 million, while adjusted operating profit decreased by 21% to $823 million. The company reported a free cash flow of $224 million for the quarter. Looking ahead, Carrier Global Corp. expects full-year 2025 sales to be around $22 billion with an adjusted EPS of approximately $2.65. The company remains optimistic about its strategic position for 2026, focusing on cost reduction actions and a strong data center pipeline, aiming for robust earnings growth in the coming year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue