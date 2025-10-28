Carrier Global Increases Stock Repurchase by $5 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Carrier Global ( (CARR) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Carrier Global Corporation announced a $5 billion increase to its stock repurchase authorization, raising the total available to approximately $5.8 billion. This move reflects confidence in the company’s strategy and commitment to shareholder value. The company reported a 7% decline in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, with organic sales down 4%. Despite challenges in the residential market, Carrier saw a 30% growth in its Commercial HVAC segment in the Americas. The company expects strong earnings growth in 2026, supported by cost reduction actions and a robust data center pipeline.

The most recent analyst rating on (CARR) stock is a Hold with a $62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Carrier Global stock, see the CARR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CARR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CARR is a Neutral.

Carrier Global’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including robust growth and strategic initiatives. However, technical indicators show bearish trends, and valuation metrics suggest moderate attractiveness. Challenges in specific markets and segments also weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CARR stock, click here.

More about Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, focusing on commercial HVAC systems, refrigeration, and fire and security technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 5,845,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $49.22B

See more data about CARR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue