Carrier Global Divests Fire Business to Lone Star Funds Affiliate

Carrier Global (CARR) has provided an announcement.

Carrier Global Corporation has announced the sale of its Commercial and Residential Fire business to a Lone Star Funds affiliate, marking a significant shift in the company’s portfolio. This strategic move, detailed in a recent press release, aims to streamline Carrier’s operations and focus on core businesses, though the details of this transaction are not considered officially filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

