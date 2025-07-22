Carrier Connect Data Solutions Expands Trading to U.S. Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. ( (TSE:CCDS) ).

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol CCDSF, in addition to its listings on the TSX-V and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This move is expected to expand the company’s access to U.S. investors and enhance liquidity. The company has also been granted DTC eligibility, which will facilitate a more convenient trading experience for shareholders. The expansion into the U.S. market aligns with Carrier’s global market opportunities and recent strategic agreements, such as the Share Purchase Agreement with Nexion in Australia.

More about Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. is a data center company focused on rolling up Tier II/III data centers internationally. The company specializes in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises, and small businesses. It operates as a carrier-neutral organization with systems that are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The principal market for the company is the Vancouver Metropolitan Area.

Average Trading Volume: 25,867

