CarParts.com CFO Ryan Lockwood Resigns Effective Nov 21

CarParts.com Inc ( (PRTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CarParts.com, Inc. announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Lockwood, effective November 21, 2025. Lockwood is leaving to pursue another professional opportunity, and his departure is not due to any disagreements with the company. The company will begin searching for a new CFO, with the Board of Directors and senior finance team managing financial operations during the transition.

Spark’s Take on PRTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRTS is a Neutral.

CarParts.com Inc’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and cash flow issues. While there are some positive developments from the earnings call, such as revenue growth and cost optimization initiatives, these are overshadowed by ongoing net losses and margin declines. The technical analysis also indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation metrics are unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio.

More about CarParts.com Inc

Average Trading Volume: 1,010,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $38.24M

