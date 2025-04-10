Carote Ltd Announces HK$50 Million Share Repurchase Plan

The latest announcement is out from Carote Ltd ( (HK:2549) ).

Carote Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its intention to repurchase its ordinary shares up to a maximum of HK$50.0 million. The share repurchase will be funded from the company’s available cash reserves and conducted in compliance with relevant laws and regulations. The board believes this move is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, although the timing and extent of the repurchase will depend on market conditions.

More about Carote Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -28.20%

Average Trading Volume: 1,282,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

